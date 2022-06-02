LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has co-sponsored the Ban Corporate PACs Act, a bill in Congress that would block for-profit corporations from operating a political action committee.
A corporate political action committee or corporate PAC is a corporate group that raises money to help influence elections.
During her 2018 campaign for Congress, Slotkin took the No Corporate PAC pledge, and has never taken a cent of corporate PAC money in any of her three campaigns.
Corporate money has flooded Michigan’s elections for too long, warping the political process and bending it to suit corporations’ narrow agendas – while drowning out the voices of everyday Michiganders. The corrupt influence of corporate money has real consequences for Michigan families – just look at our inability to take on the pharmaceutical industry and lower the cost of prescription drugs. The reality is that too many self-interested politicians, like my opponent, end up bowing to special interests, parroting their talking points and voting their way in exchange for campaign funding. This bill will serve as a shot across the bow for our system, and I will continue pushing Democratic Party leadership to bring it to the House Floor for a vote.”Rep. Elissa Slotkin