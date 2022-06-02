LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has co-sponsored the Ban Corporate PACs Act, a bill in Congress that would block for-profit corporations from operating a political action committee.

A corporate political action committee or corporate PAC is a corporate group that raises money to help influence elections.

During her 2018 campaign for Congress, Slotkin took the No Corporate PAC pledge, and has never taken a cent of corporate PAC money in any of her three campaigns.