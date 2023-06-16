LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin holds a very small lead over Republican James Craig in the race for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s Senate seat.

Slotkin, a sitting Congresswoman representing the Lansing area, has formally announced her run for the seat being held by Debbie Stabenow after the senator announced she would retire after her current term.

Craig, a former Detroit police chief, has not indicated whether he would run for the seat or not. Craig was a favorite among some Republicans during a short-lived run for governor in 2022. His plans were ultimately derailed by issues with his petitions to get him on the ballot.

In an EPIC-MRA poll of 600 voters, 39% of respondents said they would Craig and 40% would back Slotkin. About 20% of the polls were undecided or refused to say.

32% said they would vote for Slotkin, and 8% also said they lean toward Slotkin.

That could be because neither candidate has a lot of name recognition. Of the respondents, 53% had never heard of Slotkin and 57% had never heard of Craig.

The survey was taken between June 8th and June 14th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.