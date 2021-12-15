Slotkin presents gun storage safety bill that carries prison time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — Following the school shooting that left four dead in Oxford, U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) is introducing a new bill that would change the way Americans store their guns.

I’m introducing this bill because of the destructive role the parents of the killer had on the lives of four teenagers at Oxford High School, and thousands more in the community. At church services, vigils and funerals, and visits with parents, teachers, and law enforcement, everyone’s priority is to keep our kids safe – and it’s clear there’s a gap in law that makes it hard to hold parents accountable for aiding their child in committing a crime with a gun.”

The Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act would, according to Slotkin:

Require gun owners to safely secure their firearm when a child could access the firearm

Mandate up to five years of prison time if a child obtains the gun and injures themselves, others or uses the gun to commit a crime.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed that Ethan Crumbley was present when James Crumbley had purchased the gun that was allegedly used in the Oxford shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan’s mother, reportedly posted online about Ethan testing out his “new Christmas present” which was the gun that his father had bought.

Following initial reports of the shooting, James Crumbley called police and said that his gun was missing and that he believed that his son may be the shooter.