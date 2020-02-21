Slotkin to hold “State of the District” town hall

ROCHESTER, MI – DECEMBER 16: U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaks with her constituents at a Town Hall meeting where she discuss her decision to vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 16, 2019 in Rochester, Michigan. House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS):

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) will hold a town hall to discuss the “State of the District” to review legislative milestones in her past year in Congress.

She will also preview her goals for the upcoming year and will be joined by State Representative Julie brixie and East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier.

The event is open to the public.

Event info:

Date: Friday, February 21, doors open to media at 5:15PM, event runs 6:00PM-7:00PM.

WHERE: East Lansing High School, 509 Burcham Dr., East Lansing, MI

