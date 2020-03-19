Small businesses fight uncertainty amid Coronavirus

As a small business owner Jennifer Spencer used to dread the long list of messages left to her each morning, but now seeing one means that someone still knows she’s open.

“Now when I come in the door, and I hear that I have a voice mail it’s like a blessing to me because I know it’s somebody that’s looking for candles, looking for hours, seeing if I am still open, so that they can come in,” said Owner of Jackson Candle Company Jennifer Spencer.

Spencer put everything she had into her store. Now she is trying to adjust to a new normal.

“It’s just the financial aspect of it that’s really hard. Being a new business owner, and I didn’t expect for this as none of us did,” said Spencer.

Just a few feet down the street a mother of two feels the hurt as well.

“It’s hard honestly we are all scared because this is our bread and butter. This is how we are making our living. A lot of the servers, and bartenders solely depend on those tips to survive, and pay their bills,” said Bartender at Nite Lite, Virginia Heaton.

Despite the struggles, Heaton says the generosity from customers has been overwhelming.

“I was almost in tears the other day because I got such a great tip, you know it meant so much that they just wanted to help, and they were understanding that we are suffering right now,” said Heaton.

For Spencer, it’s the kinds words from friends, and loyal customers that are keeping her going.

“It’s been heartwarming to see the people that are keeping my spirits up, and stopping to visit , and giving me kind messages, and things of that nature,” said Spencer.