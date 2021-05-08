Small businesses say “shop local” this Mother’s Day

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Finding that special gift for Mother’s day could be a little difficult for some but small business owners in Mason are hoping you’ll remember to shop local if you’re scrambling to get that perfect gift tomorrow.

You could find sweet treats, hand crafted soaps, jewelry, and much more at Local Farm Alliance Farmer’s Market. Today, they also offered something else, a chance for local moms to showcase their small businesses.

“People are out and about and it’s just beautiful weather so it was time to shop today,” said LAF Farmers Market store manager, Patty Rummins.

Rummins says more than a hundred people came out to LAF farmers market for their Mother’s Day Extravaganza.



“They had some really good cookies earlier this afternoon we didn’t make it out early enough for that because they sold out fast,” said Katie Olds, customer at LAF farmers market.



The goal? Celebrating local moms and their businesses while also uniting the community. It was all done in person.

“It is just so important to honor the people that we care about in our lives and we just wanted to do that well,” said Rummins.



After doing curbside pick up and deliveries for months the store manager says seeing familiar faces in store for their first event of the year felt good. She also said it’s important to shop local.

“It was just fun to have the community out and see friendly faces and familiar faces, it was a good time,” said Rummins. “When they shop at a local store that serves local first, their buying from other mothers, they’re buying from other families, that they’re sending their children to dance classes, they’re sending their children to summer camp and when we support local, we’re really just supporting each other.”

Katie and Nathan Olds came out to enjoy the sun and pesto from the farmers’ market with their 3 kids. Although Katie got her mother’s day gift early, her husband and kids plan on making sure she feels relaxed on Mother’s Day tomorrow.



“As long as I can give her a nice easy day, stress-free day then that’s all that matters,” said Nathan Olds, a customer at LFA farmers market.

At the end of the day, it’s about appreciating the time with your loved ones.



“I think just feeling very connected with family and just sharing love and affection from one another. I think it feels a lot more like family since we kind of have to come together through these times it really kind of helps bring that family bond together,” said Olds.