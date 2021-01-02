Small plane crashes into southeastern Michigan home

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lyon Township Fire Department is responding to a plane that crashed into a house and is on fire.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said the home is on the 57600 block of Russet Ln.

LTFD said the scene is active, and asked that people avoid the area.

The OCSO also said all residents are reported to be out of the home and the pilot is believed to still be in the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted.

