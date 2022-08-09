LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well you don’t see that every day.

6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer found a snake weaved into the screen door on her back porch Monday afternoon around 1 p.m.

As of roughly 10:30 p.m. Monday, the snake was still hanging out in the screen door.

“My husband would easily remove it with a rake or something but we wanted to give it time to move on its own. Maybe it was tired? We’ll see if it’s still around in the morning. My whole family thinks it’s the coolest thing! + = ” Chivon said.

When Chivon and her family checked back this morning, the snake was nowhere to be found.

Chivon believes the snake was a black rat snake, which is protected in Michigan. The good news is it’s harmless to humans.

The bad news? They eat rodents, and the baby birds that were living on top of a light on the porch are no longer there.

