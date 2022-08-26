SHIAWASSE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Remon Humphrey was sentenced in the 35th Judicial Circuit Court after being convicted by a jury on July 20.

According to officials, the conviction was the result of a several months long investigation by Detective Sergeant Sean Gifford.

The investigation included a search warrant to Snapchat that found video evidence of the crime Humprey was accused of.

The sheriff’s office says Humprey was sentenced to 57-180 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections.