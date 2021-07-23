SNEAK PEEK: Lansing family reunited after 40 years apart

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — TikTok is known for the memes, silly dances and songs. But when a mid-Michigan family hears TikTok, they think of something much different.

Separated at a young age, nearly 40 years later, social media has brought five siblings back together.

When they met, they shared an instant connection. But getting to that point wasn’t easy for everyone.

“I was thinking that I didn’t want to meet them because my mom couldn’t see her kids, so why should I? I just didn’t think it was fair,” said Phillip Herrera, the second youngest of the siblings.

“Q; What changed your mind?

A: Meeting them.

Q: What was that like emotionally?

A: Oh god man it was uh heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time.”

Coming up Thursday, July 29 on 6 news at 6 we will tell the story of the Herrera family, including what’s driving their new bond.