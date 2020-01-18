Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Snow and slick roads creating challenges for plows and drivers

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
Winter Storm_118687

As the snow begins to slow, sleet is moving in across parts of mid-Michigan.

Snowplow trucks are out clearing main roads but drivers should use great caution.

>>>Thank you to MJ Williams for Facebook photo

An crash between two cars just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday at College and Cedar Street in Ingham County took down a traffic signal and closed the intersection while repairs were being made. Cedar Street reopened at 9:50 a.m. and the intersection will be a four-way stop until a light can be reinstalled.

There are also numerous reports of slideoffs on highways and secondary streets.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips says that the worst of the snow is ending and sleet or light rain is being seen. Temperatures will drop tonight and stay cold for several days.

>>>Stay on top of the road conditions and changing weather with the 6 News app and the StormTracker 6 weather app. Click here for details on how you can get your free download.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar