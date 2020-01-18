Snow and slick roads creating challenges for plows and drivers

As the snow begins to slow, sleet is moving in across parts of mid-Michigan.

Snowplow trucks are out clearing main roads but drivers should use great caution.

>>>Thank you to MJ Williams for Facebook photo

An crash between two cars just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday at College and Cedar Street in Ingham County took down a traffic signal and closed the intersection while repairs were being made. Cedar Street reopened at 9:50 a.m. and the intersection will be a four-way stop until a light can be reinstalled.

There are also numerous reports of slideoffs on highways and secondary streets.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips says that the worst of the snow is ending and sleet or light rain is being seen. Temperatures will drop tonight and stay cold for several days.

