Snow falls before Halloween in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A winter weather advisory delivered on its promise of measurable snow across parts of the Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service is reporting some areas woke up Tuesday morning to as much as four inches of snow. While winter weather isn’t a novelty for the U.P., for most towns, this is the first measurable snow of the season. Here are some of the totals from across the U.P.

Little Lake, Marquette County – 2.0 inches

Trenary, Alger County – 2.0 inches

Melstrand, Alger County – 2.8 inches

Isabella, Delta County – 2.3 inches

Newberry, Luce County – 2.0 inches

Germfask, Schoolcraft County – 4.0 inches

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted the following picture along M-28 near the Seney Rest Area. You can also keep an eye on the roads through their cameras, here.

You can keep track of storms or your daily weather through our interactive radar here.