Snowy weather leads to bad road conditions

The weather made for slick and dangerous conditions on the roads.



Numerous other accidents and slide-offs were reported across the area.



The roads were busy all day.



The Ingham County Sheriff Department says they had more than 100 calls for accidents and slide-offs.



The biggest problem..is people driving to fast for the conditions.



“It’s super slippery, but if you can please slow down, there is EMS, sheriffs office, police. Please don’t put other people in at danger. Just because you think you can drive 50 or 60 miles per hour in this weather. You just can’t.” said Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, Ingham County.



Something that seems to happen every year, when the first big snowfall hits.



Some people in Michigan say this is nothing new.



“I don’t get too nervous, I’m a very defensive driver. I definitely take a lot of precautions, check mirrors and all that good stuff. Hopefully everyone else is doing the same as well.” said Kyle Wiggelsworth.



“They’re normal for me, its nothing I didn’t expect when I woke up this morning. Its definitely slippery out, but as long as you take your time you can be safe.” said Jacob Dalrymple.



Sheriff Wriggelsworth encourages drivers to take their time and be careful when you are traveling in snowy conditions.