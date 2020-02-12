Social media catches fire over new MSU head football coach

@Coach_mtucker ✈️ EL pic.twitter.com/zmTQPKbJrP— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 12, 2020
Even as word surfaced that Mel Tucker, formerly the head coach of the University of Colorado, was to be the next Spartan head coach, social media accounts lit up with reactions to the pick.
@DallasCowboys Ring of Honor member Super Bowl XII Champion & Host of@DrewPearsonLive:
MEL TUCKER IS A CON MAN! He recruited my grandson to go to CU said he wasn’t going anywhere then ups and leaves. Sat there and lied to my face he wasn’t going anywhere!— Drew Pearson (@88DrewPearson) February 12, 2020
So I want to beat him up today on social media.
What else can I do?
Oregon Ducks beat reporter for @Oregonian:
Anyone hating on Mel Tucker when MSU arrives with a Brinks truck is a fool. Go ahead and lie to yourself that you'd turn down a better job for twice the money and resources out of a sense of duty or obligation to a place you've been for a year.— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) February 12, 2020
Stadium Network correspondent Brett McMurphy:
Everyone ripping Mel Tucker for leaving after 1 year. So what’s acceptable time to move on: 2, 5, 10 years? Wait to get fired? Coaches are like every other working stiff (although compensated much, much better): get most $$ you can in best job situation you can find— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 12, 2020
ESPN SEC Network Studio Anchor Peter Burns:
Mel Tucker left the 7th best football job in the 5th best conference to take 5th best job in the 2nd best conference— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 12, 2020
He doubled his salary & what he can pay his staff & at least has a chance to make the CFB Playoff
That's not happening at Colorado
Bad Look? Yes
Right move? Yes