Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Social media catches fire over new MSU head football coach

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong , Kevin Vanderkolk

Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Colorado Buffaloes leads players onto the field before a game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on October 25, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Even as word surfaced that Mel Tucker, formerly the head coach of the University of Colorado, was to be the next Spartan head coach, social media accounts lit up with reactions to the pick.

@DallasCowboys Ring of Honor member Super Bowl XII Champion & Host of@DrewPearsonLive:

Oregon Ducks beat reporter for @Oregonian:

Stadium Network correspondent Brett McMurphy:

ESPN SEC Network Studio Anchor Peter Burns:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar