LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Florida-based energy company wants to expand its work in solar in Grass Lake.

Officials with Next Era Energy are expected to lay out their plans with the community during a township meeting Tuesday night.

Next Era Energy wants to add the Grass Lake solar project to its list of current and proposed sites in Michigan. According to the company, it already has several wind turbine developments in Bay, Saginaw and Heron Counties.

The Grass Lake solar project isn’t the only proposed development on this side of the state.

The company has another proposed project for a solar panel field in Marshall.

Tuesday’s meeting is taking place a week before a planning commission hearing is set to rezone several properties along Page Avenue and Lee Road between Leoni and Grass Lake Township