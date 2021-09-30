Soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in Leslie, more than 70 years later

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WLNS) — A Leslie native who was killed fighting in the Korean War will be interred at Cornelius and Cyprian Parish Cemetery on Oct. 14.

Army Sgt. William E. Cavender was a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. Cavender was reported as missing in action (MIA) on Nov. 28, 1950, after his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

The 20-year-old’s remains could not be recovered until July 27, 2018, when Cavender’s remains were turned over by North Korea.

Using DNA analysis and evidence, Cavender was officially accounted for on May 19, 2020 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

As of today, more than 7,500 Americans’ remains from the Korean War are unaccounted for.

