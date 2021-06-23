Some Michigan unemployment offices will reopen next week

A sign marks the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency office on Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids closed. All UIA offices in the state were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (July 26, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — After being closed for nearly 16 months, some Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency offices will reopen for in-person appointments next week.

You have to have an appointment to head to one of the offices. Appointments will be offered between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can schedule a 15-minute slot online or by calling 866.500.0017 during regular business hours. If you’re late, you may have to reschedule.

You will have to wear a mask when going to an unemployment office. You should bring your driver’s license or other ID and any documents you need to resolve your claim.

“This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss,” Acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson said in a Wednesday statement.

You can also still chat with unemployment staff online or schedule a phone appointment.