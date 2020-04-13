Some of state’s online services go down

The state of Michigan says some of its online services are not available because of “performance issues” and isn’t sure when they’ll be back up.

An alert on the state’s Facebook page says the issues with some of its networks and applications are causing the problem.

The state didn’t immediately connect the two, but numerous people report on social media that they’re having problems accessing the state’s unemployment website.

Today was the first day that the self-employed and so-called “gig” workers could apply for benefits.

If they are related, it’s not clear if overwhelming demand cause the problem or the problem with the networks and applications are preventing people from logging on.

Problems with the unemployment website have plagued the system since job losses caused by the Coronavirus and “stay home” orders put tens of thousands of people out of work, overwhelming the system.

State officials have asked people to apply on certain days and times based on the first letter of their last name. They’ve also asked people to go online between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. (overnight) when there’s less demand.

The alert says the state is working to solve the problem but that “there is not currently a timeline for restoration.”

Stay tuned to 6 News and we’ll let you know when the state’s systems are fully back online.