Some restrictions lifted as Whitmer extends stay home order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– For more than a month, many people in Michigan have asked Governor Gretchen Whitmer to start opening up the state for business and allow non-essential workers to go back to work.

Today she announced the first step in what she calls “economic re-engagement.” The first round of businesses to reopen includes golf courses, landscaping companies, lawn services and plant nurseries.

Big box stores such as Meijer or Walmart can open up all sections of their stores, and businesses that don’t sell essential items can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

All of these businesses will have to use strict social distancing practices.

The new executive order also allows people to travel between homes if they choose, and requires people to wear homemade non-medical face masks in public indoor spaces such as grocery stores and pharmacies. There are no criminal penalties for not wearing a mask or face covering, but businesses can refuse service to anyone who doesn’t wear one indoors.

Whitmer says every Michigander will have to do their part by staying home as much as possible to ensure more businesses can open in the coming weeks.

“If we continue to see our numbers decline, we can responsibly consider additional steps we can take,” Whitmer said. “If we see an increase, we may have to be nimble enough to go backward on occasion. My hope though, my fervent hope is that people will continue to take this incredibly seriously.”

The governor also says she’s happy to see the number of cases leveling out.