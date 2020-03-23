Some “Wicked” performances at Wharton Center canceled

Some performances of the hit show “Wicked” scheduled for the Wharton Center next month have been canceled.

Concerns over the spreading COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with Governor Whitmer’s executive order restricting the size of gatherings lead to the cancellation of the performances scheduled for April 1 – April 12.

According to the Wharton Center website, the April 14-April 19 performances are still scheduled.

According to a statement from the Wharton Center, a full refund will be given for ticket purchases, including all fees, provided the tickets were purchased through the Wharton Center and not a third-party vendor.

Those refunds will be processed by the end of next week.

There are no plans to reschedule the canceled performances of the popular show.