Son of murdered woman attacks accused killer in court

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - Video from our sister station WZZM shows a man attacked in court earlier this week during a preliminary examination on a charge of open murder.

Vashon Flowers of Muskegon Heights is accused of shooting his wife, Jamie Thomas-Flowers, to death.

While Flowers was seated waiting for the preliminary examination to begin, a man identified by family members as the son of Jamie Thomas-Flowers darted from his seat and attempted to reach Flowers.

A number of police officers prevented the man from reaching Flowers. He was led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

The preliminary examination was adjourned and rescheduled for June 17.

Vashon Flowers faces a charge of open murder, including first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as manslaughter.

Flowers is charged as a four-time habitual offender due to previous felony convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated domestic violence, and malicious destruction of a building.

Following the shooting, Flowers turned himself into Muskegon Police.