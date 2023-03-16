Photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Soo Locks are set to reopen next week, marking the beginning of the 2023 Great Lakes shipping season.

The Poe Lock will be opened at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Soo Project Office (USACE). The lock closed on January 16 for a 10-week winter shutdown, allowing for repairs and maintenance work on the structure.

The public is invited to attend the opening event. The Soo Locks Park and viewing platform will open March 24 at 11 p.m. and close March 25 at 1 a.m. The Soo Locks Visitor Center will also host an open house on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

USACE says the annual operating season for the locks is fixed by federal regulation. The winter shutdown is due, in part, to the feasibility of vessels operating in typical Great Lakes ice conditions.

During the shutdown, the Poe Lock underwent multiple maintenance tasks, according to USACE. Its Gate 1 repairs included anchorage component repairs such as replacing concrete, lifting lugs and turning feet, underfloor drain system inspection, and structural inspection for future replacement.

Gate 3 underwent inspection for structural repairs, gate jacking pedestal inspections, valve

repairs, seal repairs and culvert intake grate repairs. The miter gates are the large gates

at each end of the lock chamber. The gates open and close allowing ships to enter and leave the

lock and prevent water from entering or exiting the lock while boats are lifted or lowered.

“Crews also performed a wide range of other maintenance tasks including fender timber

replacements, electrical and mechanical systems inspections, and preventative maintenance on

both the Poe and MacArthur Locks and floating plant maintenance,” Maintenance Branch Chief

Nick Pettit said.

Contractors also performed work on the Poe Lock ship arrestor project. OCCI of Missouri, was

awarded the contract in July 2021, for $17.5M after awarded options. This winter, they

completed the new downstream arrestor equipment buildings, installed the new arrestor

machinery and replaced the arrestor boom.

“This winter a portion of maintenance projects on Gate 1 required the Poe Lock to remain full

while others required the lock to be dewatered,” Maintenance Branch Chief Nick Pettit said. “Sequencing Poe Lock maintenance/repairs allowed our team to maximize the non-navigation

season.”

For those unable to attend the Soo Locks opening, the event will be live-streamed beginning at 11:55 p.m. on March 24 on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Facebook page.

The MacArthur Lock, located south of the Poe, is scheduled to open April 24.

The Soo Locks Park is open daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. USACE plans to open the Soo Locks Visitor Center on May 1 for the summer season.



