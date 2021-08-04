SOS Benson responds to “smooth” Aug. 3 elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Yesterday, nearly 400 jurisdictions across Michigan held elections, in which the day was deemed “smooth and successful”.

Thousands of voters opted in for the absentee ballot option this year.

“Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of Michigan citizens voted in local elections throughout our state and made one thing abundantly clear: they wholeheartedly embrace the new, secure options they have to vote,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Whether they chose to cast their vote before Election Day at home, through the mail, or at their clerk’s office, or in person on Election Day itself, they can have faith in all of these methods and in the security of our elections.”

Unofficial results were counted quickly, even in Detroit, where the majority of absentee ballot totals were unofficially reported Tuesday evening. The remainder of ballots were counted completely early this morning.

The absentee ballot counting locations and polling places were reported as calm and orderly, with voters able to get in and out quickly; election officials across the state stating smooth operations through every step of the process.

Benson continues,

“Michigan’s successful local elections also demonstrate again the enormous integrity and dedication of hundreds of election officials and thousands of poll workers across the state,” said Secretary Benson. “These men and women worked diligently and with a commitment to ensuring that no matter how a voter cast their ballot, they could be confident it would count and their voice heard.”