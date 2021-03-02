SOS Benson to release results from 2020 election audit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is set to hold a virtual press conference on Tuesday to announce the results of the biggest election audit in state history.

The audit involved thousands of ballots and compared the hand-counted totals to the machine-tabulated results from the 2020 election.

Secretary Benson has said in the past, this audit will clear up the high volume of misinformation spread about what she maintains was an incredibly safe, secure, and accurate election.

The online press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom — and 6 News will be here for you with any developments.