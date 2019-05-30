SoS to expand appointment option to all branch offices

Michigan residents will soon be able to schedule appointments to every Secretary of State branch office.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the announcement today.



“No one in Michigan should wait more than 30 minutes to renew their license, register their vehicle or register to vote,” Benson said. “With our statewide expansion of appointments, every Michigan resident will have the option to make an appointment at their local branch office and get in and out of a branch office in less than 30 minutes.”



The Department of State currently offers appointments in 43 branches.

Beginning in mid-June the appointment option will be phased in at the remaining 88 branches.

Customers also will be able to make appointments to complete interstate commercial truck registrations at the International Registration Plan office in Dimondale.



As the expansion is phased in, Michigan residents can schedule appointments at their convenience by selecting the day, time and location they would like to visit online here: Secretary of State appointments

