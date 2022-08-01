LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Secretary of State is warning tonight that anybody who attempts to disrupt Tuesday’s primary election will be removed or arrested for that conduct.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s unproven argument that the 2020 election was stolen, and Republicans in Michigan have recruited citizens to monitor the voting tomorrow and in the fall.

That includes poll watchers and election inspectors who will be in the polling place around the state.

SoS Benson has a stern warning for anyone trying to disrupt the voting.

“We will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt our elections, any voter suppression or election interference attempts in Michigan,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Benson’s office in concert with local clerks and law enforcement are prepared to remove or arrest those being disruptive.

Secretary Benson warns that after the election, some bad actors on local voting boards may refuse to certify the results.

“Such action will be futile as our court system will either force them or other canvassers to certify the election,” said Benson.

The election results won’t be announced at 8 p.m. tomorrow night, and Benson is worried that people will try to spread misinformation about the election process.

Needless to say, Benson is hoping these warnings will prevent any of those from happening Tuesday or afterward.