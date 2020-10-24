Governor Whitmer launches 4-day “Soul of the Nation” bus tour

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer launched a four-day bus tour across Michigan with the Biden Campaign today.

This comes just 11 days before the election.

The first day of the tour started near Detroit and ended in Lansing.

“The Soul of the Nation” Bus Tour is designed to encourage early voting as well as promote democrats on the ballot, from Joe Biden to state lawmakers.

Today, the tour began with a rally hosted by Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and U.S. Rep, Debbie Dingell.

There were stops in Howell and Jackson as well.

Gilchrist said the most important message is get out and vote and getting out into the community to connect with voters is key.