WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — The minds behind Soup Spoon Café, Urban Cup and Gracie’s Bistro are coming back to Williamston with a new Greek-inspired family restaurant, Niko’s Taverna.

When Gracie’s Bistro closed last year due to the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, owner Nick Gavrilides was faced with a tough decision — give it another go with a new restaurant or move on from the space in downtown Williamston

“We either had to sell and get out, or go out and do something. After careful thought, we decided to give it one more shot,” Gavrilides said

Gavrilides said the restaurant, which he plans to have opened by the March Madness NCAA Tournament, will be a passion project focusing on the Greek dishes that he grew up cooking with his family.

Niko’s Taverna will be serving up everything from street-style gyros, saganaki and Greek fries to other regional entrees and pasta. It will also have American pub food like classic burgers.

“We’re a Greek family. I grew up on Greek food; I cook a lot of Greek food at home. I love the atmosphere of Greek restaurants,” Gavrilides said.

The restaurant is undergoing the final steps of building the interior and installing the décor. Gavrilides is also working on getting his staff assembled and trained.

While Niko’s Taverna will have a full bar that will serve a wide variety of beers on tap, Greek wine and specialty cocktails, Gavrilides emphasized that he wants it to be very cozy and family-friendly.

“We’re all about the family. That’s the Greek way. We really want to be welcoming to the community. There’s no pretensions. We’re the kind of place that won’t care if your kid spills a Cherry Coke on the floor,” Gavrilides said.

To keep up with more updates on Niko’s Taverna, you can check out its Facebook page.