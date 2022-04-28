GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County deputy was shot in the hand in Cutlerville while investigating a homicide Thursday, the sheriff said.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of Sunbrook Street SE, near the intersection of 76th Street and Eastern Avenue in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office on the scene at Sunbrook Street in Gaines Township on April 28, 2022.

Deputies had been called for a welfare check at a home in the area, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said. She said deputies found a man dead in the home. Detectives were called to the scene.

While they were investigating, a suspect arrived at the home. Kent County detectives approached his vehicle and noticed a rifle, the sheriff said.

She said there was a struggle over the rifle and the suspect fired it, injuring a deputy in the hand.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he is in good condition, the sheriff said.

LaJoye-Young said the suspect, a 19-year-old man, was taken into custody.

“Obviously as a sheriff I get a call like this, my heart about stopped for a second. Very blessed that this deputy is OK. Glad that they were able to take him into custody without further injury to anybody. Obviously this is the best-case scenario if this kind of incident is going to happen, but it’s difficult,” LaJoye-Young said.

The area around Sunbrook Street SE is blocked off.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

