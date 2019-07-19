South Haven beach shut down after water rescues

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities shut down South Haven’s South Beach Friday after at least two water rescues within an hour.
South Haven Area Emergency Services Fire Chief Ron Wise rescued an 18-year-old man who got caught in a rip tide along the pier. A second swimmer struggling in the water was pulled to shore by a Good Samaritan.
SHAES responders stretched a rescue rope line along the pier to search for another possible victim, but determined there wasn’t one.
South Beach was packed at the time of the water rescues as people tried to cool down during an Excessive Heat Warning for much of West Michigan.
Red flags were flying at the beach Friday afternoon, but dozens of people were still in the water. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety reported a similar situation at Grand Haven State Park.
The United States Coast Guard urged beach visitors Friday be extra cautious, reminding all swimmers who get caught in a rip current to calmly tread water or swim parallel or at an angle to shore until they are out of the current’s grip.