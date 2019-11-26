Southern Michigan chapter of credit unions donation forgives $2.5 million in medical debt

The Southern Michigan Chapter of Credit Unions announced a $25,500 gift to RIP Medical Debt, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization at a press conference today.

The gift is a collaborative effort between nine credit unions and relieves $2.5 million in medical debt for 3,182 people in Jackson,Lenawee, Hillsdale, Calhoun and Washtenaw Counties in Michigan.

“Each of our credit unions recognizes that medical debt doesn’t happen by choice. We don’t view medical collections as an indicator of financial irresponsibility, ” American 1 Credit Union CEO Martha Fuerstenau said. “However, because loan rates are based on credit scores, the impact of a medical collection reaches into the wallet of our neighbors month after month. It’s a vicious financial cycle that also burdens the emotional health of those underneath its weight. Through collaborative giving, we are creating a new virtuous cycle for more than 3,000 individuals and families.”

During the gift presentation, CEO of CP Federal Credit Union Chrissy Siders announced that the Michigan Credit Union Foundation added to the gift given by the nine local credit unions, making the impact even larger.

The Southern Michigan Chapter of Credit Unions includes Aeroquip Credit Union (Jackson), American 1 Credit Union (Jackson), Blue Ox Credit Union (Battle Creek), Community Choice Credit Union (Farmington Hills), CP Federal Credit Union (Jackson), Lenco Credit Union (Adrian), South Central Credit Union (Jackson), TLC Community Credit Union (Adrian), and Washtenaw Federal Credit Union (Ypsilanti).

The Southern Michigan Chapter of Credit Unions is led by President Terri Paperisky, CEO of South Central Credit Union.