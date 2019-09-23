LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A city clerk in Michigan was charged today with six felonies that stem from the general election in November of last year.
Sherikia Hawkins, 38, turned herself in and was charged in a Southfield District Court on six felony counts.
Hawkins is charged with one count each of falsifying records, forgery of a public record and misconduct in office as well as three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. All six charges are felonies with the forgery of a public record count having a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.
Voter count issues in Southfield were brought to the Secretary of State’s attention by the Oakland County Clerk’s office after they were trying to certify absentee ballots.
Michigan State Police conducted an investigation that determined that election records had been altered.
She was arraigned in the 45th District Court and was given a $15,000 personal bond and is scheduled to appear back in court at the end of this month.
“Today upon learning that the Southfield City Clerk was formally charged with multiple crimes under Michigan election law, I exercised my authority under Michigan law to exert supervisory control over local election officials and directed the clerk to refrain from administering any election while there are charges pending against her,” said Secretary of State Joceyln Benson.
Hawkins was elected Southfield city clerk in November 2017. Prior to election she was the city clerk of Pontiac which is a non-elected position and was responsible for that city’s elections.
Southfield city clerk charged with six felonies after MSP investigation finds election records were altered
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A city clerk in Michigan was charged today with six felonies that stem from the general election in November of last year.