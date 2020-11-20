Sparks fly at legislature’s election committee first meeting

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the state is on track to perform a statewide audit of the election results.

The audits are required to take place after the results are certified because the state does not have legal access to the necessary documents before then.

Benson said this audit is routine and they have been planning it for months and that it is not in reaction to allegations of irregularities in the election, which she calls mythical.

The state will also do local audits of specific jurisdictions with clerical errors including Wayne County.

Today, a group of state lawmakers met today to discuss the election.

People on both sides of the aisle are talking about the process and things got heated.

The House and Senate oversight committee met today to discuss the election process.

Three county clerks spoke today from Ingham, Kent and Antrim county.

And what started as cordial and constructive quickly dissolved into finger-pointing and wild allegations.

Today’s meeting comes just days after two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers requested to rescind their already sent-in certification on the presidential election.

And new today that President Trump reached out to both Republican canvassers and even invited them to the White House.

People who attended the hearing both masked and unmasked had concerns about the election and its outcome.

There were plenty of outbursts and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

The county clerks admitted the voting process is not perfect. But it is extremely accurate and any errors that took place were caught and no fraud took place.

The four-hour meeting ended with a protest.

A small group of people claiming to have hundreds of letters from Michiganders in a wheel barrow, demanding a recount.

They were asked by security to deliver them to lawmakers’ offices, not the senate room.

The committee is expected to meet again in the next few weeks.