Sparrow cancer patient gets autographed MSU-UM game ball

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A young Sparrow patient who loves the Michigan State Spartans was surprised today with a Mel Tucker autographed ball from Saturday’s big football game.

Wyatt Lefever is battling cancer at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow’s Children’s Center.

He’s a DeWitt native and he was given the ball by Sparrow Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Amy Brown, RN, and Medical Chief of Staff Robin DeMuth, M.D.

Sparrow Hospital Medical Chief of Staff Robin DeMuth, M.D., (left) and Chief Nursing Officer Amy Brown (center) present a game ball from Saturday’s MSU-UM game to superfan and Sparrow patient Wyatt Lefever. Wyatt’s beaming parents, Lorene and Monty, looked on.

Wyatt and his parents, Lorene and Monty, were all smiles upon receiving the game ball.

According to Sparrow, Wyatt “couldn’t stop eyeing the autograph from MSU coach Mel Tucker.”

Sparrow leaders were given the ball by MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller before the game.

Knowing Wyatt’s love of the Spartans, Sparrow pediatric leaders decided to surprise him with the pigskin.