Sparrow CEO gives update on safety measures, employee resources

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Healthcare providers working on the front lines to treat and protect people against COVID-19 are using new and updated strategies.

Sparrow CEO James Dover says he’s impressed with how hospitals have risen to the challenge so far.

“Their efforts around preparing and securing supplies so we’re ready for the influx of patients expected to come,” Dover says, “their creativity on how to be ready for the challenges that we’re all going to be facing together has been phenomenal.”

He also gave credit to community partners like General Motors, and to everyone who made and donated supplies like N95 and surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We don’t ever want to be without a key personal protective equipment for our caregivers,” he adds. “So no little amount is turned away. It is very helpful, and we’re so grateful for it.”

As caregivers test and treat patients for the virus, Dover says Sparrow has new measures in place to help employees who may test positive as well.

“If someone is COVID-19, then they’re being quarantined,” Dover says. “We’ve established a special emergency PTO bank for access for our caregivers, so that they have compensation during at least the first couple of weeks, which should be sufficient for the quarantine time.”

With new information about the virus changing procedures every day, Sparrow says they’re committed to making sure that they always serve their patients best and keep everyone safe.