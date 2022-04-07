LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several Sparrow hospitals are now being noticed by a national organization for their performance and quality.

The Sparrow hospitals being recognized include locations in Carson, Eaton and Ionia.

Sparrow Carson received the 2021 Quality Top Quartile award from The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.

“Sparrow Carson Hospital takes a lot of pride in providing excellent, quality care to our community. It’s easy for the community to take this for granted, however, we are pleased that the level of quality care we are providing is being recognized by the Chartis Group. The credit goes to our frontline caregivers that take quality care seriously with every patient they see.” Mark Brisboe, Sparrow Carson president

Sparrow Eaton and Ionia were complimented with the 2021 Outcomes Top Quartile awards.

“I was delighted to hear the caregivers of Sparrow Eaton Hospital were being recognized for their steadfast commitment to caring for our community. At a time when healthcare workers are being challenged to provide unprecedented levels of care, we not only answered the call but achieved the highest levels of excellence. I am proud to be part of a team that always strives for our best.” Sparrow Eaton President Helen Johnson

President of Sparrow Ionia, Linda Reetz highlighted her hospital’s consistent goal of providing their patients with the highest quality of care.

“Sparrow Ionia Hospital is committed to our mission of improving the health of the people in our community by providing quality, compassionate care to everyone, every time. The team of dedicated caregivers has not wavered from this guiding principle despite being faced with an ongoing pandemic and multiple challenges. I am blessed to serve a team of caregivers who display relentless determination to ensure the highest quality of care. This recognition of top quartile performance validates the obligation we all feel and strive for in serving our rural communities.” President of Sparrow Ionia, Linda Reetz

Officials say this recognition reflects the leading-edge medicine and greatly skilled physicians and caregivers the hospitals have.

The Performance Leadership Awards are based off the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

INDEX measures and monitors performance across several different areas that effect hospital operations and finance.