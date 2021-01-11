Sparrow COVID-19 vaccine distribution daily update

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, a Catholic pastor receives the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at a hospital in Chicago. In a growing consensus, religious leaders at the forefront of the anti-abortion movement in the United States are telling their followers that the leading vaccines available to combat COVID-19 are acceptable to take, given their remote and indirect connection to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As of midnight Sunday, Sparrow had distributed 7,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is making plans to begin administering the vaccination this week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

This week’s distribution is by invitation-only in limited numbers. A wider public distribution will begin next week.

Sparrow Health will announce clinic dates and distribution locations very soon. Pre-registration will be required for all vaccinations; Sparrow is finalizing an online registration system that will require proof that the patient qualifies for the vaccine.

Sparrow has received a total of 12,750 vaccine doses in recent weeks and plans to distribute 3,650 to Sparrow caregivers and other essential workers in the next few days. We expect to receive another 4,850 doses on Tuesday.