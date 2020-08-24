Sparrow Health lands $2M is disaster aid

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sparrow Health Systems is receiving $2 million in federal disaster aid money for critical emergency medical care in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is part of the March federal disaster declaration and the announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Michigan State Police/Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

Sparrow Health Systems is providing emergency medical care, drive-thru testing at its facilities.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is an important resource for communities affected by COVID-19,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This grant funding will support the state’s ongoing effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring critical medical services are available across Michigan.”

The funds will be used to pay for cleaning and disinfecting of the facilities and modifications that have been made to protect the public and employees.