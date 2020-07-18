Sparrow Health professionals warn of possible testing shortage

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Health officials continue to push people to get tested for coronavirus.

Some worry that might result in a possible shortage of testing supplies.

Dr. James Richard, director for Sparrow Laboratories says it’s mainly pieces of nose swab tests that are beginning to run low.

“There’s a bit of a disconnect right now in regards to the capabilities of testing within the state and the amount of testing that is felt to be needed,” Richard said.

Dr. Richard said the high demand in testing has resulted in a longer test results process.

It used to take 72 hours, and now it’s closer to 5 days.