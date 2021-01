LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Due to its continued expansion of healthcare, officials with the Sparrow Health System are now looking to fill approximately 800 new job openings.

Those positions include spots in Lansing, Charlotte, St. Johns, Ionia, and Carson City.

A human resources official will discuss what jobs and shifts are available at the Sparrow Professional Building at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and 6 News will be here for you with those details when they get released.