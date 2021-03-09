Sparrow Hospital gets a big upgrade “We can do just about anything in this room,”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Hospital is really excited about it’s newest addition.

“This is what Sparrow calls a Hybrid OR,” said Dr. Ara Pridjian, the Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery at Sparrow Hospital.

“We can do just about anything in this room, from open-heart surgery to neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, trauma surgery. It’s everything we need with all of the diagnostic capabilities.”

Pridjian said this room is one of the few of its kind in the United States, and essentially allows the hospital to be more efficient.

“This expands what we can do for the patients here at the hospital,” Pridjian said. “It makes it safer for the patients to not have to go from an operating room to a radiology suite back to an operating room.”

The Hybrid OR is a sterile area so every precaution is needed, including wearing surgical gowns or “bunny suits” as they call them, just to go in.

Dr. Denny Martin is the Chief Medical Officer at Sparrow Hospital and he said the bunny suits are just part of what they’re doing to protect against COVID-19.

“Any patient that comes to Sparrow Hospital to have a procedure done, whether it be diagnostic or surgical, is still required to have a COVID-19 test done,” Martin said.

The operating room has been in the works for a long time and Jeff Aldrich, the Radiologic Technologist said it’s nothing to snuff at.

“Oh this is very important,” Aldrich said. “This is a brand new capability for this facility and I think it’s really going to help patient outcomes.”

“We’ve been working for this room, hoping for this room, making a case for this room,” Pridjian said. “So we’re very excited about what this means for the present, we’re excited about what it means for the future.”