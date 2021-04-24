Sparrow hospital holds rally to support sexual assault survivors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Signs held high with messages of support for sexual survivors brought Michigan avenue to life today. It was part of an rally hosted by sparrow hospital in hopes to raise awareness and offer hope for survivors

“Survivors of sexual assault can sometimes feel isolated and alone and especially with the pandemic happening recently I think there is that added layer of isolation, and it’s just so important that we as a community get out here and support our survivors and let them know that they are not alone,” said Community Outreach Coordinator for End Violent Encounter, Sam Stiles.

State Representative Julie Brixie says in Michigan, the average age that a child sexual assault survivor comes forward is 52.

“And yet our laws are not made to accommodate disclosure at that time, so the statue of limitations on most of these crimes expires well before people come forward from this type of abuse,” said Representative Brixie.

Right now there is help out there for survivors. Amanda Haueter is a nurse at Sparrow hospital. She helps provide care for victims of abuse as part of a 24/7 team.

“We have all the resources that you need from being able to contact law enforcement to medical attention, we help you take your statement,” said Forensic Nurse examiner, Amanda Haueter.

Leaders say it’s a trauma that doesn’t need to be handled alone.

“There’s so many people who are willing to help. It takes a lot to come to you know disclose your story and to speak up. That can be really hard but if you can do that then I promise there will be people there that will be meet you and to help you,” said Stiles.

For resources visit the link below.

https://www.sparrow.org/departments-conditions/all-departments/emergency-medicine/sexual-assault-nurse-examiner-sane-program

https://www.eveinc.org/