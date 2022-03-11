LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Hospital has mutually agreed to part ways with President Alan Vierling effective Friday, Sparrow Spokesperson John Foren said.

“We want to thank Dr. Vierling for all he has contributed to Sparrow since coming to us at a critical time in 2019. His most important contribution was guiding the hospital through the worst pandemic and health crisis in U.S. history,” Foren said.

Sparrow Health System President and CEO James Dover will serve as the interim president of the hospital for the rest of March until a longer term selection can be made.

Sparrow will hire a search firm to try and find a replacement.