Sparrow hospital ramps up response in coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Officials are confirming the third case of coronavirus in Michigan.

Two cases were confirmed earlier this week in Oakland and Wayne counties, according to Whitmer.

The new case was added to the official count on the state website. The new case of coronavirus is an individual in St. Clair County, according to reports from Crain's Detroit Business.

Michigan would be the 38th state to report the virus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out an FAQ on COVID-19.