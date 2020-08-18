Sparrow Ionia Health Department offer COVID testing in Portland

Dr. Diana Pacheco explains to a patient that she will collect nasal and throat swabs, during walk-up COVID-19 testing in a mobile diagnostic tent, in San Gregorio Atlapulco in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Friday, July 24, 2020. The capital’s health secretariat has erected mobile testing units in the areas of the city hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but only a limited numbers of testing kits are available each day.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

If you live in Portland and need a COVID-19 test, the Sparrow Ionia Hospital and Ionia County Health Department will be offering a special one-day nasal swab testing event Wednesday August 26.

The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 421 E. Bridge Street, Portland.

A nasal swab (or PCR) test determines whether or not you have an active COVID-19 infection at the time the sample is collected. It’s a molecular test that is reviewed at Sparrow Laboratories. Over 300 people were swabbed at similar events held recently in Ionia, Belding, Lake Odessa and Saranac.

Residents can attend without having a doctor’s order in advance. No money will be collected onsite and Sparrow will bill those with medical insurance.



“One of the most effective ways to contain any epidemic is widespread testing,” said Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen. “We encourage anyone who has symptoms, who may have been exposed, or who will be returning to work to get tested.”



“The goal is to protect the communities we serve as our county and state begin to reintroduce people back into the workforce. Sparrow Ionia Hospital has been working collaboratively with the Ionia County Health Department to ensure the health and safety of our communities,” said Sparrow Ionia President Linda Reetz.