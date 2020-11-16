Sparrow now requiring provider order for Covid-19 testing

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – New changes will start Monday at all Sparrow health facilities involving people hoping to get a Covid-19 test.

You must now get an order through a medical provider or through the “My Sparrow App” process.

Sparrow officials say, the new changes are due to the extreme demand for the test and will result in a more efficient and faster process.

Also in connection to this change, the Sparrow St. Lawrence drive-thru site will only be used for testing for pre-op and pre-procedure patients. All others will be referred to other testing locations.