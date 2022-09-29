LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to a statement, Sparrow Health officials say they need to save money after losing $90 million within the first six months of the year alone. Because of it, they say many jobs have to be eliminated.

One Sparrow nurse said she knows firsthand how it feels to be laid off because it happened to her in her previous job.



Sharon Angus is a nurse at Sparrow Health in Lansing. She said she knows all too well what it feels like to know your job is in jeopardy.

“I was not shocked. It’s difficult times right now economically throughout the world and definitely in our country,” she said.

“I just wish them the best. I actually had that happen to me in a different institution. It was the hardest thing probably in my professional life.”

While patient numbers have declined, expenses for supplies, salaries, wages, and benefits have skyrocketed.

Staff shortages also play a big role in Sparrow’s decision to cut jobs as they have had to use agency nurses to meet the needs of patients.

“I’m sorry for them that they’ve had to come to these measures because it’s not easy. It’s a terrible thing for anyone in management to have to send people away,” Angus said.

These job cuts would target leadership and what Sparrow calls non-patient care roles, but some clinical jobs will also be eliminated.

Angus said her heart goes out to anyone affected by this.

“I would just hope for everyone that they could hold on just hold on for a bit and I’m sorry.”

Angus said she also hopes that business will be better within Sparrow’s health system.

“Just really having to look at our finances and use them in the very best way that we can and hoping that we never have to do it again.”