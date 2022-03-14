LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow has received its largest donation in history to expand its precision medicine program.

James and Judith Herbert of Lansing have given $5 million to ‘establish an endowment for the advancement of genomics and precision medicine at the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.’

The Herberts are both caner survivors themselves and already have their name on the hospital’s cancer center thanks to their efforts in 2014. The Herbert-Herman Cancer Center opened in 2017.

The $5 million donation is set to create The Genomics Endowment for Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer and will allow for a new Director of Cancer Genomics at Sparrow to watch over the program.

“Cancer genomics is the future,” said James Herman, M.D., longtime Sparrow oncologist and cancer center leader. “Genomics play an increasing role in diagnosis and treatment. This incredible gift to the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center by the Herbert family will ensure that patients continue to have the best cancer care close to home and receive leading-edge care equivalent to anywhere in the nation.”

James Herbert is the founder of Neogen Corp. and Sparrow officials say the Herberts have long supported genomic and precision medicine, which is a more targeted and personalized approach.

“The Herberts want others to share in their dedication and lend their support to exceptional local cancer care through the endowment. They say they are indebted to Sparrow for the care they’ve received over the years and for keeping leading-edge medicine and highly skilled physicians close to home so Mid-Michigan residents don’t have to travel out of town for exceptional treatment,” Sparrow Spokesperson John Foren said.

Sparrow was recently picked to participate in a clinical trial that is using precision medicine techniques on breast cancer patients.