Sparrow to administer COVID-19 vaccine to older adults, essential workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sparrow hospital is set to administer COVID-19 vaccines to adults 70 or older and to essential workers on Tuesday at their Frandor drive-thru site, said the hospital in a press release.

The Drive-Thru site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

The extent and frequency of the public distribution will be dependent on the weekly supply of doses that Sparrow receives from the government.

Sparrow will schedule clinics based on the weekly allotment they receive.



“Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine,” said Sparrow.

Besides older adults, the group eligible for the vaccines includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

There will be no charge to the public for the vaccine. All administrative costs will be billed to insurance.

Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

Michigan has seen over 538,377 cases of COVID-19 and 13,824 deaths since March 2019.

The vaccine push comes amid a COVID case surge in several states.