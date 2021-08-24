Sparrow to give COVID-19 booster shots to those who are immunocompromised

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Hospital will be offering COVID-19 booster shots to people who are immunocompromised starting Wednesday at their drive-thru services in Frandor.

Sparrow will be administering Pfizer and Moderna to people who are eligible for the third shot.

The address of the Frandor location is 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, and will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also get the first or second dose of the vaccine during those times.

Just recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a third dose of the vaccine to those who are immunocompromised or after eight months of being fully vaccinated.